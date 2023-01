Since August 1, a total of 17 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported from the ports of Great Odesa to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Ministry of Infrastructure has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports., Ukrainian News reports.

It is noted that over the past three days 5 ships with 158,500 tons of agricultural products have left the ports of Great Odesa.

"Among them, the TRUE HARMONY bulker with 26,000 tons of agricultural products for Egypt and the LEO 1 bulker with 49,500 tons of wheat for Sri Lanka. In the Bosphorus, 98 ships are waiting in line for inspection (21 are already with food on board, and 77 are going under loading). Most of these ships have been standing in the Bosphorus since last year due to targeted braking of inspections by Russians. This leads to a decrease in the volume of Ukrainian food to countries that need it, as well as to millionth losses of cargo owners," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, six ships with 355,000 tons of agricultural products departed from Ukrainian sea ports.

On November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for the safe transportation of agricultural products through the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.