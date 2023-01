As a result of the shelling by the occupiers on January 2 of the coastal part of the city of Kherson and the water area of the Dnieper River, a mass destruction of silver carp was recorded, while the damage is estimated at UAH 390 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fish died in the area of the Dnieper River, which is a wintering hole with a total area of 2.44 square kilometers. At the same time, in the water area of 10 square meters, on average, up to 5 dead individuals of silver carp weighing from 7 to 10 kg were observed. In order to determination of the scale of fish deaths by employees of the Kherson fish protection patrol, the calculation of the losses caused to the fishing industry of Ukraine as a result of the shelling by the Russian Federation on the adjacent coastal areas of the city of Kherson and the water area of the Dnieper River was carried out, which amounted to approximately UAH 390.4 million," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of mid-November, the indirect losses of the agricultural sector from the war amounted to more than USD 35 billion.