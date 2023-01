It Is Already Known About 2 Victims Of Attack By Russian Army On Village Of Shevchenkove In Kharkiv Region

The authorities of the Kharkiv Region reported that a second dead, a 50-year-old woman, was found under the debris of the market in Shevchenkove village in the Kharkiv Region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

The Regional Center of Emergency Medicine said that two women in their 50s and 60s were killed as a result of the occupiers' attack on the village. 5 more people were injured.

Previously, it was known about one deceased - a 60-year-old woman. Rescuers continue to clear the debris.

It was also known about the injured girl.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers fired missiles at the market in Shevchenkove village, Kharkiv Region.

Over the past 24 hours, January 8, the Russian occupation army has fired 77 rounds on the territory of the Kherson Region. 3 people were injured.

And on January 5, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of three districts of the Kharkiv Region. In the settlement of Dvorichna, the lyceum was damaged - a large-scale fire broke out there.

Yesterday, January 8, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians of the Donetsk Region, 2 more civilians were wounded. On January 8, the occupiers killed 2 civilians - in Bakhmut and Soledar.