Over the past 24 hours, January 8, the Russian occupation army has fired 77 rounds on the territory of the Kherson Region. 3 people were injured. This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Thus, the occupiers conducted 77 shellings of peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region with artillery, MLRS and mortars.

In particular, Kherson was hit 21 times, aiming at residential quarters of the city - private and apartment buildings were damaged.

As a result of enemy shelling, 3 civilians received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have struck 24 air and ground strikes against concentration areas and three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three helicopters and three UAVs of the occupiers were destroyed.

Russian troops are trying to advance in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Lyman directions and are trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk direction.

Meanwhile, Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion amount to 111,000 soldiers. On January 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 430 occupiers.