Sales Of Pre-Owned Imported Passenger Cars Down 25% To 388,500 Units In 2022 - Ukravtoprom

In 2022, compared to 2021, the sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars decreased by 25% to 388,500 units.

The Ukravtoprom automobile producers association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 12 months of 2022, the Ukrainian fleet was replenished with 388,500 pre-owned passenger cars imported from abroad. This is almost a quarter less than a year earlier. At the same time, such a number of pre-owned cars registered in the country for the first time more than tenfold exceeded the annual market size of new passenger cars. The average age of pre-owned cars that switched to Ukrainian registration in 2022 was 13 years. Volkswagen remains the most popular brand among imported second-hand. Last year, 73,400 cars of this German brand changed their foreign owners to Ukrainian," said the statement.

Renault was in second place, during 2022, 31,800 pre-owned imported passenger cars of this brand were registered.

Ford was the third most popular with a result of 28,000 cars.

Opel cars showed the fourth result, they were purchased by 25,400 Ukrainians.

Skoda closes the top five, which received 25,300 Ukrainian number plates.

It is noted that the oldest pre-owned imported passenger car in 2022 was a 1977 Nissan Cedric.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars decreased four times to 14,900 units.

On July 1, a law entered into force, with which the Verkhovna Rada returned duties and VAT taxation on imported goods and customs clearance of cars.

In 2021, compared to 2020, the sales of pre-owned imported passenger cars increased by 46% to 517,400 units.