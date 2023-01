Military equipment transferred by RF to Belarus for training taken from long-term storage and needs repair

Weapons and military equipment transferred by the Russian Federation to the Republic of Belarus for personnel training is taken from long-term storage and needs repair.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, weapons and military equipment removed from long-term storage require maintenance.

In addition, it is reported that Belarusian servicemen are involved in the work on this equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, the AFU have conducted 24 strikes on concentration areas and three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three helicopters and three UAVs of the occupiers were destroyed. Russian troops are trying to advance in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Lyman areas and are trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiyansk area.

Meanwhile, Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion amount to 111,000 soldiers. On January 7, the AFU liquidated another 430 occupiers.