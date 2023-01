Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the sky and the ground have made 24 strikes on the concentration areas and three positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Three helicopters and three UAVs of the occupiers have been destroyed. Russian troops are trying to advance in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Lyman areas and are trying to improve the tactical position near Kupiyansk.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Yesterday, Russian occupiers conducted seven missile and 31 airstrikes as well as 73 attacks using MLRSes.

On Sunday, units of the AFU repelled attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region, and Soledar, Chervona Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending on previously occupied lines, carrying out engineering equipment of the positions.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, areas of Halahanivka and Hremiyach settlements of the Chernihiv Region were subject to mortar and artillery shelling; Koreniyok, Kucherivka, Studenok, Buniakyne, Atynske, Kindrativka, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region, as well as Starytsia, Chuhunivka, Milove, Kolodiazne, and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the Dvorichna, Pershotravneve, Ivanivka, and Krokhmalne districts in the Kharkiv Region; and Stelmakhivka and Miyasozharivka in the Luhansk Region were shelled using tanks and artillery.

In the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were affected by the fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Dyliyivka, Druzhba, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region were hit by enemy fire.

In the Avdiyivka direction, Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy shelling was recorded near Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Oleksiyivka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop shelling settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. Kherson again came under fire from Russian rocket salvo systems.

The headquarters also reports that there is a tendency for the morale and psychological state of the enemy's personnel to deteriorate. Thus, among the soldiers of the 127th separate intelligence brigade stationed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the idea of ending the war under any conditions is spreading.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the AFU conducted 17 strikes on the areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as three strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military shot down three enemy helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-24, and Mi-8), as well as three reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

Rockets and gunners of the AFU hit seven areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower and military equipment and the enemy's warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion amount to 111,000 soldiers. Over the past day, the AFU liquidated another 430 occupiers.