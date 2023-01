Not only the Russian military, but also specialists in the field of energy took part in the preparation of Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the board chairperson of the Ukrenergo, stated this in an interview for The Financial Times.

"The attacks were planned and carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by Russian energy companies," the official said, explaining why Russia is targeting key nodes of the transmission system and not power plants.

According to him, Russian engineers were thoroughly familiar with the peculiarities of Ukraine's power grid, since before the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, it was combined with the power systems of Russia and Belarus. However, after analyzing the Russian strategy, Ukrainian energy experts take measures aimed at minimizing the consequences of Russian attacks.

As earlier reported, earlier Ukrenergo warned about the deterioration of the electricity situation due to the cold weather and damage to power plants.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is possible only theoretically, but the energy grid has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.