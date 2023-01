Russian troops are failing on the section of the front near Kreminna, Luhansk Region. Therefore, the occupiers are transferring forces from the Bakhmut direction.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"The occupiers are failing near Kreminna, so they decided to reinforce themselves there with landing forces and heavy equipment," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Haidai noted that because of the frosty weather, the intensity of hostilities in the Luhansk Region is expected to increase.

"The frost hit, at night it was -17, our heavy equipment will finally be able to move forward faster. But we do not forget that the weather favors both us and the Russians equally," he explained.

As earlier reported, according to British intelligence, the Russian command is afraid of the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A breakthrough by the AFU would destroy the land route between the territory of Russia and occupied Crimea.

In addition, there is heavy fighting in Soledar, Donetsk Region, but the city is under the control of the Ukrainian military.

Also, during the past day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 16 settlements.