The Russian command is afraid of the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia Regions. A breakthrough by the AFU would destroy the land route between the territory of Russia and the occupied Crimea.

This follows from a statement by British intelligence.

According to the intelligence, in recent weeks Russia has strengthened defense fortifications in the central part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, especially between the towns of Vasylivka and Orikhiv. The enemy continues to maintain large forces in this direction.

"The way Russia worked to improve defense shows that the commanders are most likely worried about the possibility of major offensive actions by Ukraine in two directions: either in the north of the Luhansk Region, or in Zaporizhzhia," the intelligence says.

A successful offensive by the AFU in the Zaporizhzhia Region will destroy the "land bridge" between the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, and the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Luhansk region will further undermine the main goal of the Russians - the so-called "liberation of Donbas."

"Deciding which of these threats to prioritize is probably one of the main dilemmas for Russian planners," the report says.

As earlier reported, over the past day, the AFU eliminated 430 more occupiers.

In addition, during the past day, the units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 16 settlements.