The official spokesperson of the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said that due to the Russian shelling, the full-scale war in Ukraine is being prolonged, and therefore it is more difficult to achieve a ceasefire and a negotiating solution.

Kalin said this in an interview with CNN Turk, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

Commenting on Recep Tayyip Erdogan's conversation with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish president's spokesperson said that he called on Zelenskyy and Putin for a mutual ceasefire.

"This shows that the war today has a tendency to reach a stalemate, and as we can see, neither side is able to win a decisive victory on the battlefield. But we will continue to work for a ceasefire on the battlefield," he emphasized.

Commenting on Russia's decision to declare a unilateral "ceasefire", Kalin noted that "it is the Russian shelling that prolongs this war and complicates any negotiations", so Turkey's calculation was that Ukraine would join the call and a longer ceasefire would be established.

"But we will continue to repeat these calls, talking about the facts on the ground. Currently, neither side is ready to lay down their arms and sit down at the negotiating table. And we are concerned that we will see a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine over the next few months," the representative added. Erdogan.

As earlier reported, President Erdogan offered Putin to unilaterally end the war in Ukraine.

In addition, Erdogan believes that neither Russia nor the United States will use nuclear weapons.