Russian losses since the start of the full-scale invasion have amounted to 111,000 soldiers.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 430 more occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to January 8 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 111,170 (+430),

tanks – 3,069 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles – 6,130 (+5) units,

artillery systems – 2,065 (+3) units,

MLRS - 431 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 217 (+0) units,

planes - 285 (+0) units,

helicopters - 272 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 1,849 (+5),

cruise missiles - 723 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 4,801 (+3) units,

special equipment ‒ 183 (+1).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the last 24 hours, AFU units have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of 16 settlements. Among them are Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

In addition, there is heavy fighting in Soledar, Donetsk region, but the city is under the control of the Ukrainian military.