Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 16 settlements. Among them were Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Suffering heavy losses, the enemy conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Lyman areas and tries to improve the tactical position in the Kupiyansk areas. In Novopavlovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson - the occupiers are in defense.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, and no signs of the formation of his offensive groups have been detected.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, Starytsia and Dvorichna settlements of the Kharkiv Region were hit by shelling. Also, the enemy used an attack UAV near Oleksandrivka.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the Ivanivka, Stelmakhivka, Miyasozharivka, Ploshanka, Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Dibrova districts of the Luhansk Region were shelled by artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Dyliyivka, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

Nevelske, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were shelled in the Avdiyivka direction.

Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region were affected by fire in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy used tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the Antonivka, Charivne, Dorozhnianka, Inzhenerne, Bilohoriya, Oleksiyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamiyanka districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on January 5, a train with refrigerators filled with dead Russian soldiers left Rostov-on-Don for Kemerovo Oblast. The corpses are to be unloaded at local morgues.

In the temporarily occupied territories, in the settlements of Hornostayivka, Kayiry, Zavodivka, and Marynske of the Kherson Region, the occupiers have stopped broadcasting all Ukrainian TV channels, and only Russian TV is broadcast.

During the past day, the aviation of the AFU struck 21 enemy concentration areas, as well as conducted three strikes against the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. Three reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type were shot down.

As earlier reported, heavy fighting is going on in Soledar, Donetsk Region, but the town is under the control of the Ukrainian military.