New half-million mobilization in RF will not ignore residents of Moscow and Saint Petersburg – Defense Intelli

According to the draft decree on a new mobilization in the Russian Federation, during which they plan to recruit another 500,000 Russians for the war in Ukraine, this time recruitment will also take place in such large cities as Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in a comment to the mass media.

"This time, men will be recruited into the armed forces of Russia both from social spheres and in industries that bring profits to the Russian economy," the intelligence officers say.

Ukrainian intelligence believes that the Russian authorities are preparing to announce additional mobilization on January 15.