The next meeting of the defense ministers of Ukraine's partner countries, which are helping to counter Russian aggression, will take place on January 20 in the German city of Ramstein.

The press service of the German Ministry of Defense reported this on its official portal.

According to the official representative of the Bundeswehr, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht had a conversation with U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin. Its main topic was the current situation in Ukraine and the coordination of further military support of the Ukrainian resistance. Among other things, the ministers discussed the transfer of the military support announced the day before, and also plans for the future. In particular, preparation for the meeting in Ramstein.

As earlier reported by the Ukrainian News Agency, Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov announced that he discussed the details of the new U.S. aid package to Ukraine with his American colleague Lloyd Austin.