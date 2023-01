Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that he discussed the details of the new U.S. aid package to Ukraine with his American colleague Lloyd Austin.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced this on Twitter.

"We discussed the details of the new U.S. security assistance package for Ukraine and the next Ramstein-style meeting with Lloyd Austin," Reznikov emphasized.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this largest the United States’ aid package gives Ukraine "new opportunities to liberate our territory in the east and south."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States has decided to allocate Ukraine a new package of defense support in the amount of more than USD 3 billion, which will include, among other things, the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.