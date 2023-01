U.S. House of Representatives elects Kevin McCarthy as speaker on 15th attempt

Republican Kevin McCarthy did not have enough votes on the 14th voting attempt, but he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on the 15th attempt.

This is reported by the BBC portal.

The media reported that McCarthy was expected to finally win the majority of the vote.

However, it has been blocked by a small group of hardliners who are demanding concessions, changes to the way the House is run, and priority or alternative legislation.

This turned the race for the Speakership of the House of Representatives into one of the longest in history. It was currently the longest election since 1859.

ABC writes that Congressman McCarthy was only one vote short of victory during the 14th round of voting. He received 216 votes out of 432 possible.

On the 15th attempt, McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. The total number of votes cast for McCarthy is 216 out of 428.