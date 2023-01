According to the latest data provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 6, the Russian invaders lost 490 more soldiers, 2 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, and an armored car in the war.

The General Staff of the AFU emphasized that the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 7, 2023 approximately amounted to about 110,740 (+490).

In addition to Russian soldiers, the enemy lost:

- tanks ‒ 3,066 (+2) units.

- armored combat vehicles ‒ 6,125 (+1) units.

- artillery systems – 2,062 (+3) units.

- MLRS – 431 (+0) units.

- air defense equipment ‒ 217 (+2) units.

- planes – 285 (+0) units.

- helicopters – 272 (+0) units.

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1,844 (+0) units.

- cruise missiles ‒ 723 (+0) units.

- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units.

- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,798 (+1) units.

- special equipment ‒ 182 (+0) units.