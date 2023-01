General Staff Confirms Strike At Point Of Deployment Of Russians In Kherson Region. Enemy Losses Reported

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a deployment point of Russian troops in one of the settlements in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. At least a hundred wounded occupiers have been reported.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational evening update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian military attacked the location of the invaders on Thursday, January 5.

Russian troops staged it on the territory of the occupied settlement of Havrylivka Druha in the south of the Kherson Region.

It is not specified in which building the occupiers arranged the deployment point of their soldiers.

According to the General Staff, after the strike, about 100 wounded occupiers were taken to local hospitals.

The death toll of the Russian military is currently being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 31 to January 1, the Defense Forces attacked the point of deployment of Russians in the occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, as a result of the strike, allegedly 89 Russian soldiers were killed, among them - the deputy commander of the regiment with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

We also reported that the blow to Makiivka affected the moral and psychological condition of the occupiers and forced them to regularly change their locations.