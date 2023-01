The United Nations has disbanded a mission investigating the mass murdering of Ukrainian prisoners of war in a colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Region. The corresponding decision was made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

This was told by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, quoted by Reuters.

When asked by journalists, Dujarric explained that the reason for this decision was the fact that the members of the mission never received security guarantees from the parties to the conflict.

“We require clear safety and access guarantees from both sides and we didn’t feel we had received them,” he said.

It is noted that Dujarric did not answer the question of which party refused to provide security guarantees for members of the UN mission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers fired at the colony in the occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Region.

In the colony, the invaders held captured Ukrainian soldiers, in particular, soldiers of the Azov Regiment from Mariupol.

Russian propaganda media that day reported that it was allegedly the Armed Forces of Ukraine that fired on the territory of the colony from HIMARS.

They also claimed at least 53 killed and more than 100 wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the explosion in Olenivka was carried out by militants of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in order to hide traces of torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

We also reported that the explosion in Olenivka occurred as a result of the explosion of thermobaric weapons, and not due to shelling from HIMARS, as the occupiers stated.