US Can Transfer To Ukraine Sea Sparrow Missiles That Can Be Launched From Buks. What Ammunition Is Capable Of

The United States is discussing the transfer of RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in the next package of assistance. This ship missile can be launched from Buk ground anti-aircraft installations, which are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Politico reported this with reference to its sources.

The publication writes that such missiles can be fired from the sea or land to intercept cruise missiles or aircraft. The Ukrainian military managed to convert its Soviet-made Buk anti-aircraft missile systems to Sea Sparrow launches. However, it is still unknown how many such missiles will be transferred.

What the missiles are capable of

The U.S. Navy and close allies use the ship's version. This is one of the most massive maritime air defense systems of NATO countries. The missile has the following dimensions: length - 3.4 m, diameter - 0.2 m, wingspan - 1 m. The starting weight of the RIM-7 is 225 kg, and the weight of the warhead is 40.5 kg. For comparison, the missile from the 9М38 Buk air defense system has significantly larger dimensions: the length is 5.55 m, the diameter is 0.4 m, the starting weight is 685 kg. The maximum speed of the RIM-7 Sea Sparrow is 2.5-3 M.

Such a missile can hit targets at a distance of up to 19 km and at an altitude of 8 meters to 15 km.

