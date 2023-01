Since January 2022, the world has changed its attitude towards Ukraine and continues to assist in countering Russian aggression.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov wrote this on Facebook on Friday, December 6.

Danilov noted that the world believed in Ukraine and the state moved from guerrilla warfare to the use of modern weapons.

How the world changed its attitude to the Ukrainian War of Independence - from the partisan movement to the Victory.

January 2022. Guerrilla warfare:

NLAW, Stinger, Javelin.

June 2022. Defense - counter-offensive war:

HIMARS, MLRS, M777 howitzers, Harpoon missiles, GMLRS shells, Excalibur, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, IRIS air defense, CAESAR self-propelled guns, AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer.

2023. Offensive warfare:

IFV Bradley, Marder, Bastion armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles AMX-10 RC, Patriot. And much more - less public and not public at all.

Fourth stage. War of justice and retribution.

P.S. Missile and drone program of Ukraine...

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the so-called "ceasefire" from the Russian Federation on the Christmas holiday is a lie and hypocrisy.

On December 28, Danilov told Russia that there could be no "new territories" within the Russian Federation.

On December 21, Danilov warned that Russia was losing on the battlefield and becoming the most dangerous, so Ukraine is preparing for the decisive battles at this time.