43 members of the Verkhovna Rada have suggested that the parliament declare Russia's encroachment on the statehood of Ukraine in order to destroy its sovereignty.

This is stated in draft resolution No. 8335, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the Rada recognizes the decisions and actions of the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation, its armed forces, other military formations that encroach on the statehood of Ukraine, are committed in order to destroy the Ukrainian people, forcible deprivation by one state of international legal subjectivity, sovereignty and national statehood of another state.

It is also proposed to apply to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE), the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), governments and parliaments of foreign states on the recognition of Russia's actions, aimed at forcible deprivation by one state of another state’s international legal subjectivity, sovereignty and statehood, genocide of the Ukrainian people, as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine - an international crime, which should result in bringing Russia, especially its political and military leadership, to international legal responsibility.

Among the authors of the bill are the representative of the President in the Rada Fedir Venislavskyi, Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych, Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People faction Yevheniia Kravchuk, MPs from the Holos faction Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, from European Solidarity - Volodymyr Viatrovych, from Batkivshchyna - Vadym Ivchenko, from the For the Future group - Iryna Konstankevych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Rada appealed to the UN, parliaments and governments of its member states, the European Union, the Council of Europe regarding the creation of a special international tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.