Putin Considers Belarus And Occupied Crimea As Territories For Carrying Out Nuclear Provocations - Defense Int

According to information received by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the Republic of Belarus and the temporarily occupied Crimea as territories for carrying out nuclear provocations. This is stated in the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, noted that the threat of a nuclear strike from the Putin regime cannot be ruled out.

"There is information that the temporarily occupied Crimea and the territory of modern Belarus are being considered by Putin for carrying out such provocations. All this information is being monitored," Yusov said.

In addition, he emphasized that the Kremlin understands that if such a step is taken, it will be the last for the Putin regime.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, believes that the Russian Federation will not resort to a nuclear attack.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto believes that in the event of Russia's defeat in the war, Putin may resort to using a nuclear strike.

It was previously reported that Ukrainian military intelligence constantly monitors the movement of Russian nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and annexed part of its territory, believes that the threat of nuclear war is growing in the world.