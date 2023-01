Russia actively recruits mercenaries in the countries of the Balkan Peninsula to participate in the war against Ukraine.

This was announced by the National Resistance Center, Ukrainian News reports.

It is noted that Russians are looking for human resources not only through mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories, but also recruit mercenaries abroad.

"The main region for recruiting mercenaries is the Balkans. One of those responsible for this is Serbian Dejan Beric, who lives in the Russian Federation. He himself is also a former mercenary and fought against Ukraine in 2014," the report said.

Another famous mercenary is Serbian Zika Radojicic, who is now participating in the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on the side of the enemy.

The National Resistance Center notes that the passport of a citizen of another state does not exempt combatants from responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Russia opened 14 mercenary recruitment centers in Syria for war against Ukraine.