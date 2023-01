The United Arab Emirates provided Ukraine with the second batch of 1,300 generators as part of the general humanitarian support program worth USD 100 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, generators will be handed over to critical and social infrastructure facilities (schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, heating stations) in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk Regions and in the city of Kyiv.

It is noted that in December, the UAE provided Ukraine with the first 1,200 generators, which were sent to healthcare, education, and critical infrastructure facilities in the regions most affected by Russian aggression - Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine needs about 17,000 large and industrial generator sets to get through the winter.