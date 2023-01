Occupiers Trying To Ban Circulation Of Hryvnia And Conducting Raids On Retail Outlets In Kakhovka - General St

In Kakhovka, Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are trying to ban the circulation of the hryvnia and are conducting raids on retail outlets.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the settlement of Kakhovka, Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are trying to ban the circulation of the Ukrainian hryvnia, raiding retail outlets and threatening to seize not only cash, but also goods if Ukrainian money is found," the statement says.

In addition, according to the authority, the civil infrastructure of the settlements of Kherson, Chornobayivka, and Tokarivka is suffering from artillery shelling in the Kherson direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from January 1, in the city of Donetsk, employees of the so-called military commissariats began collecting information on citizens born in 2006 for military registration.

The Russian occupiers are struggling with the circulation of the hryvnia in the Kherson Region. People involved in the circulation of Ukrainian currency began to be kidnapped.

The Russian invaders decided to withdraw the hryvnia from circulation in the Luhansk Region from January 1, 2023.