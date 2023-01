Ukraine has terminated the agreement with Russia to extend the life of the 15P118M missile system (the main component of which is RS-20 missiles; according to the NATO classification SS-18 Satan) committed in 2006.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the extension of the operational life of the 115P118M missile system committed on 02/21/2006 in Moscow has been terminated. The agreement was terminated in connection with a radical change in the circumstances of the agreement, which excludes the holding by the main developer (Pivdenne Design Bureau named after M.K. Yanhel State Enterprise) and the manufacturer (Production Union State Enterprise Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant named after O.M. Makarov) of service of strategic missiles 15P118M that are in operation in the Russian Federation," Melnychuk said.

The missile system 15P118M was developed by the Pivdenne Design Bureau named after M.K. Yanhel State Enterprise and was mass-produced at the Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant (Dnipro).

The initial warranty life of the complex adopted by the Russian Strategic Missile Forces in the period 1988-1992 was 15 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine denounced an agreement on cooperation with Russia in the rocket and space industry.