The Supervisory Board of the Kametstal plant (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region) has appointed Oleksandr Tretiakov as Director General.

This is stated in the message of the plant, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since December 24, 2022, he served as Acting Director General of Kametstal, and previously worked as Acting Director General of the Zaporizhkoks coke plant.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of December, Kametstal resumed steel smelting after being forced to stop due to power supply restrictions caused by massive enemy attacks.

In February 2022, Metinvest created Kametstal on the basis of the Dniprovskyi Metallurgical Plant (DMK) and the Dniprovskyi Coke and Chemical Plant (both - Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk Region).

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart-holding group (23.76%), which participate in the management of Metinvest on a partnership basis.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov, Smart-Holding is controlled by Vadym Novinsky.