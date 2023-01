Ukrenergo Warns Of Deterioration Of Electricity Situation Due To Cold Weather And Damage To Power Plants

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 6, consumption in Ukraine continues to grow due to a gradual decrease in temperature. Consumption limits have been established for all regions of Ukraine, which apply from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. This was reported by the press service of NEC Ukrenergo.

"Exceeding the limits leads to the application of emergency restrictions. In particular, yesterday, due to exceeding the limits, emergency power outages were introduced in most regions," the company emphasized.

At the same time, currently, at night, power plants produce enough electricity to cover consumption.

"In the near future, a significant cooling is expected, which will lead to a rapid increase in consumption, which the energy system is currently unable to fully cover due to the damage and occupation by the enemy of a number of power plants that produce electricity, in particular, and the most powerful - the Zaporizhzhia NPP," Ukrenergo warned.

Therefore, energy experts call on Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely, to use energy-consuming devices alternately. This makes it possible to reduce the load on the power system and reduce the need to limit consumption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, Kuleba stated that the Kyiv Region is fully supplied with electricity and therefore emergency and planned blackouts will not be applied in the region for the time being.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system has constantly proved its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.

Halushchenko noted that due to significant damage to both the generation and power transmission systems, until the end of the heating season, electricity supply restriction schedules will have to be applied, but they must be controlled.