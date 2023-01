Ukraine Enters Top 15 Of The Strongest Armies In The World

Against the background of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor country Russia, Ukraine rose to 15th place in the ranking of the world's most powerful armies.

A year ago, it took the 22nd position.

This follows from the rating of the international company Global Firepower, which annually ranks the best armies in the world.

In 2023, the PowerIndex of Ukraine was 0.2516, while the "ideal" score is 0.0000.

"As Ukraine continues to defend itself against Russia, it has increased its index for the current year thanks to its response (to aggression, - ed.), financial and material support of the West and the introduction of new key categories that contribute to the overall position on the list," the organization said.

Egypt (14th place) and Australia (16th) became Ukraine's neighbors in the ranking.

At the same time, Russia retained the second place in the rating. Although, as its authors noted, "the Russian-Ukrainian war showed the key limitations of the military potential" of Russia, despite its quantitative manpower and material superiority over Ukraine. Global Firepower emphasized that this "sheds light" on the level of readiness, command, training and supply in the Russian army.

The top ten strongest armies include the USA, Russia, China, India, United Kingdom, South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France and Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukraine rose to 6th place in the ranking of European armies and 22nd in the world.

In 2020, the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose two positions in the Global Firepower Index (GFP) ranking of the world's strongest armies and, as of October, ranked 25th.

In 2017, Ukraine took 30th place in the ranking of the best armies in the world.