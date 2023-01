RF wants Christmas truce to continue killing Ukrainians with new forces – Lithuania’s National Defense Ministe

The Russian Federation wants a Christmas truce so that it can rest for a day and continue killing Ukrainians with new forces.

The National Defense Minister of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas said this on Twitter.

"Putin orders Shoigu to declare a Christmas truce or the killers are tired and want to rest for a day. They want a Christmas truce to continue killing Ukrainians in their own country with new forces," Anusauskas wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu to implement the so-called "Christmas truce."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter that the so-called ceasefire will not bring freedom or security to people living in daily fear under Russian occupation.

Mykhailo Podoliak also commented on the order of the President of the Russian Federation on the ceasefire in Ukraine for Christmas.