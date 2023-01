During the 10 months of the war, almost 39 million tons of agricultural products were exported.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Nearly 39 million tons of grain, oil crops and their processing products have been shipped by Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Among the top three agricultural crops that were shipped during the 10 months of the war, there are corn - 15.6 million tons, wheat - 8.6 million tons and sunflower oil — 3.3 million tons," the report says.

The total volume of shipments for 10 months in terms of crops: 15.6 million tons - corn (39.96%); 8.6 million tons – wheat (21.98%); 3.3 million tons – sunflower oil (8.37%); 3 million tons - rapeseed (7.75%); 2.7 million tons – sunflower seeds (6.92%); 2.2 million tons – meal (5.8%); 1.7 million tons – barley (4.37%); 1.7 million tons - soybeans (4.48%), 188,000 tons - soybean oil (0.48%).

According to the report, 6.8 million tons of agricultural products were shipped in December, which is 900,000 tons more than in November.

"In general, December was marked by the expected decrease in rapeseed supplies. Instead, the export of corn increased by 1.3 million tons - it is 3.3 million tons. The volume of exported wheat for December remains unchanged and amounts to 1.6 million tons. Sunflower oil supplies also remained almost unchanged and soybeans. The first shipped 468,000 tons, in November it was 466,000 tons. Soybeans — 387,000 tons in December against 385,000 tons in November. Instead, the supply of sunflower seeds decreased by 65,000 tons, it went 312,000 tons," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 11 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of agro-industrial complex and food industry products for a total amount of USD 21.1 billion.