The Pentagon is considering the possibility of training the Ukrainian military to work with the Patriot anti-missile defense system (ABM) in the United States, CNN reports.

"I think we're at a point in this battle where we can provide the kind of training that will allow Ukraine to maintain these systems so that they can focus on defending their country and regaining territory," CNN quoted Pentagon press secretary Patrick S. Ryder as saying.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, when Ukraine will be able to use the Patriot system. The Air Force named the terms.

On December 21, the United States announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.85 billion. It includes, in particular, the provision of one battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex with ammunition.