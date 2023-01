The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, as well as struck areas of enemy concentration.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning summary.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to establish control over the Donetsk Region, and is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. It is trying to improve the tactical position on the Kupiyansk and Avdiyivka directions but is facing failures.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 17 airstrikes and launched 59 attacks from MLRSes. In particular, civil infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Ploshanka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Pervomaiske, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ustynivka, and Fyholivka of the Kharkiv Region were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiyansk direction, enemy fire was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Tavilzhanka, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Synkivka, Kupiyansk, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Kuzemivka, Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Kuzmine, and Dibrova in the Luhansk Region were affected by fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirna, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Dyliyivka, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne, Mayorsk, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

Krasnohorivka, Avdiyivka, Nevelske, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under fire in the Avdiyivka direction.

On the Novopavlovsk direction, the occupiers shelled Mykilske, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka, Zelene Pole and Novopil in Donetsk region were hit by enemy fire; Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of the settlements of Kherson, Chornobayivka, and Tokarivka was damaged by artillery shelling.

Due to the high effectiveness of the means of fire damage of the Defense Forces in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk Region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and counter-intelligence regimes.

"The occupiers are checking the mobile phones of local residents. Special attention is paid to persons whose lists contain subscriber numbers of Ukrainian telecommunications operators," the headquarters noted.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, during the day, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft and a Mi-8 helicopter.

Units of the missile forces and artillery of the AFU carried out fire damage to 2 areas where the enemy's manpower and military equipment were concentrated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU destroyed another 810 occupiers and shot down an enemy plane and helicopter last day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost more than 109 thousand of its soldiers.

Also last day, the Air Force of the AFU destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft and a Ka-52 attack helicopter. Ukrainian aviation made 20 strikes against the occupiers.

Also, two key ships of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy - the heavy nuclear cruiser Admiral Nakhimov and the heavy air carrier cruiser Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov - were disabled.

Meanwhile, in the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers tried to storm one of the advanced positions of the AFU. Still, as a result of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian border guards and the military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they lost their own.