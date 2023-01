The Russian Federation should leave the occupied territories of Ukraine, only in this case it will begin a "temporary truce." Leave the hypocrisy to yourself. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, thus commented in his Twitter account the order of the President of the Russian Federation on a ceasefire in Ukraine on Christmas on Thursday, January 5.

"First. Ukraine does not attack foreign territory and does not kill civilians, as Russia does. Ukraine destroys exclusively members of the occupation army on its territory...

Second. Russia should leave the occupied territories - only then will it begin a "temporary truce." Leave hypocrisy for yourself..." Podoliak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, called the proposal of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow (Vladimir Gundyayev) and the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) for a truce on Christmas an element of propaganda and a cynical trap.

Also on January 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and suggested that Putin unilaterally stop fighting in Ukraine.

At the same time, on January 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization in the Russian Federation.