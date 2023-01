Invaders Launch 8 Airstrikes Per Day, And Defense Forces Shoot Down Russian Attack Aircraft And Helicopter -

The Russian occupation army launched 8 airstrikes during the day and carried out at least 10 rocket artillery attacks. At the same time, the Defense Forces were able to shoot down one aircraft and a helicopter of the occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that during today, Russian aircraft launched 8 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and areas of frontline settlements.

Also, the invaders used multiple rocket launchers at least 10 times for shelling along the entire contact line.

At least 46 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson Regions were attacked with mortars, tanks and barrel artillery.

At the same time, units of the Defense Forces destroyed a Grach Su-25 attack aircraft and a Мі-8 military transport helicopter of the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff did not specify in which area of ​ ​ the front the Ukrainian military destroyed the enemy aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks by the invaders near 16 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Recall that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that, despite the losses, Russian troops continue to focus on the capture of Lyman, Soledar, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka.