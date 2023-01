Kremlin Preparing To Close Russian Borders To Prevent Mass Departure Of Men From Country - General Staff

Russia is preparing for a new wave of mobilization of men to be sent to war in Ukraine. In preparation, the Kremlin is taking measures that will prevent men from traveling abroad.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is taking measures to prevent the mass departure of men of military age abroad before the next wave of mobilization," the report said.

According to the General Staff, the start of a new wave of mobilization in Russia is expected by the end of this month.

It is not excluded that the Kremlin can establish a complete ban on crossing the border for men of military age with the beginning of a new wave of mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that on January 5 or 9, Russia intends to announce a new wave of mobilization.

Recall, on January 2, the Soldiers’ Widows of Russia organization appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to close the country's borders and announce a large-scale mobilization.

We also reported that back in early December 2022, a number of Russian media wrote that after the New Year holidays, a new wave of mobilization could be launched in Russia.