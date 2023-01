There Are Only 4 Ships In Black And Azov Seas. There Are No Cruise Missile Carriers Among Them - AFU Navy

As of January 5, 2022, there are 4 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov seas, but there are no missile carriers among them.

This was reported in Telegram by the press center of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total salvo is 72 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, compared to January 2, on January 3, there was 1 less enemy ship on combat duty in the Black Sea, namely 6 ships.

However, on January 4, it was reported that Russia has halved the number of ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. Despite this, there are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 5 of them carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of 76 missiles.

1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. There are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 72 missiles.

On December 28, up to 3 Russian ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, said that Russia may launch another massive missile attack on Ukraine on January 6-7, when part of the citizens celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas according to the Julian calendar.