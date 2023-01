Energoatom Does Not Rule Out Force Option Of Returning Control Over Zaporizhzhia NPP

The President of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company Petro Kotin allowed the use of force to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

Kotin made the corresponding statement in a comment to the Bloomberg agency.

He believes that Ukraine must regain control of the nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since the beginning of March 2022, at any cost.

Kotin does not rule out that this may happen as a result of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, the initiative of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a safe zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP failed.

"We don't think it's real. It's a new year, and the zone hasn't been created yet," Kotin said.

The head of Energoatom emphasized that if the Defense Forces of Ukraine manage to break through the Russian defense line in the Zaporizhzhia Region and liberate Melitopol, then the occupiers will have no choice but to leave the NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, Russia announced that it was not against the idea of creating a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

We also wrote that on December 13, French President Emmanuel Macron called the last weeks of the month crucial in the matter of negotiations on the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

However, it became known already on January 3 that Russia continues to bring its personnel to the ZNPP.