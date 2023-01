President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan the implementation of the peace formula proposed by Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners of war, the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as the development of the grain agreement. Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We discussed with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the security cooperation of our countries, the issue of nuclear safety, in particular the situation at the ZNPP. There should be no invaders there. We also talked about the exchange of prisoners of war under Turkish mediation, the development of the grain agreement. We appreciate Turkey's willingness to participate in the implementation of our peace formula," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Erdogan also had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday. According to the report of the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in a conversation with Putin, Erdogan emphasized that calls for peace and dialogue should be supported by a unilateral cessation of hostilities and a fair settlement of differences.

In turn, the Kremlin's press service reported that in a conversation with Erdogan, Putin confirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue on the condition that "the Kyiv authorities fulfill the well-known and repeatedly voiced demands and take into account new territorial realities."