Russian troops on Thursday morning fired on the village of Prymorske in the Stepnohirsk territorial community of the Zaporizhzhia Region, two people were killed and three were injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the morning shelling of the village of Prymorske in the Stepnohirsk territorial community, two people were killed, three more were injured," he wrote.

Starukh said that one killed and one wounded were the village council workers who went to give firewood to local residents.

He also noted that the enemy mercilessly shelled the residential areas of the cities of Orikhiv and Stepnohirsk with artillery.

"Buildings are burning and collapsing, our cultural heritage is being destroyed," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy destroys the civil infrastructure of cities and villages along the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region and Zaporizhzhia Region.