On Thursday, the Russian occupiers fired on the city of Beryslav, Kherson Region, as a result of a shell hit in one of the private houses, the entire family was killed - a 12-year-old boy and his parents.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today the city has tragic news. Shelling of the occupiers and as a result of a shell hitting the house, a family was killed. That's all the underbelly and meanness of Russia. In the morning they talk about the "Christmas truce," and already at lunch they kill the whole family. What was the fault of the husband, wife and their 12-year-old son? By the fact that they are just Ukrainians?" he wrote.

Tymoshenko noted that the occupiers cynically killed people who were preparing to celebrate Christmas in their own home.

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased family.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday the invaders also fired on the village of Prymorske, Zaporizhzhia Region, two people were killed and three were injured.