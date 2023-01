The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to introduce a ceasefire regime from 12:00 on January 6, 2023 to 24:00 on January 7, 2023, along the entire line of combat between the parties in Ukraine. This was reported by the official Telegram channel Kreml. Novosti [Kremlin.News] on Thursday, January 5.

"Putin ordered the implementation of a ceasefire regime along the entire line of combat of the parties in Ukraine from 12:00 Moscow time on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7," the message said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 5, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, commented on the call of the Patriarch of Moscow Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev) and the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) for a "truce" at Christmas, which Podoliak called an element of propaganda and a cynical trap.

Also, on January 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and offered Putin to unilaterally end hostilities in Ukraine.

At the same time, on January 4, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization in the Russian Federation.