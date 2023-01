NATO Secretary General States That It Is Dangerous To Underestimate Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that it would be dangerous to underestimate the ambitions of Russia and President Vladimir Putin against the background of the war in Ukraine.

This is written by European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

"They have shown a great willingness to suffer loss and suffering," Stoltenberg said at a business conference in Norway.

"We have no signs that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. Therefore, it is dangerous to underestimate Russia," he said.

It will be recalled that in December Stoltenberg said that the Russian Federation was preparing for a long war in Ukraine, and those who support Kyiv in NATO should continue to send weapons until Russian President Vladimir Putin understands that he cannot win on the battlefield.

On December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, and 200,000 military personnel are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.