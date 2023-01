Today, January 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Kremlin.

The message mentions the "destructive role of Western states". In Moscow, they believe that the West is "pumping up weapons and military equipment, providing operational information and target designations."

The message states that Vladimir Putin is open to a serious dialogue, but "on the condition that the Kyiv authorities fulfill known demands, those that have been voiced repeatedly, and take into account new territorial realities."

At the same time, Putin emphasizes the "necessity of a conscientious comprehensive approach" in the issues of exporting Ukrainian grain and unblocking the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia. The Russian dictator believes that there should be no barriers for Russian exports.

Ukrainian News Agency reported on this telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries. In a statement from the Turkish side, it was noted that Erdogan calls on Putin to confirm calls for dialogue "with a unilateral cessation of hostilities and a fair settlement of differences."