The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing for a possible re-invasion of Russians from Belarus. The defense forces plan to stop the enemy at the border.

The commander of the group of forces and means of the defense of the capital, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, a constant tracking of the movement of Russian units, their new points of deployment and training grounds is carried out, and therefore the military-political leadership will have time to notify citizens in case of a repeated attempt by the Russian Federation to attack Kyiv.

"We have created a group on the border with Belarus that is ready to meet the enemy with dignity. The Kyiv Region has been quite powerfully prepared for a possible new offensive. It is several lines around Kyiv with a total length of about 1000 km, where a powerful defense system has been created on the basis of fortifications, long-term defenses, and it will be impossible to pass so easily," Pavliuk said.

He noted that now the entire border with Belarus is "solid rubble and minefields" and to pass through them, enemies will need efforts.

"In addition, artillery fire, work from sniper groups to mobile fire groups have been planned for them. We do not plan to let them pass beyond the border," Pavliuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 4, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced that Russia intends to wage war against Ukraine for a long time, as evidenced by preparations for mobilization.

On January 3, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers this year could simultaneously go on a new offensive from the north or east.

Meanwhile, as a result of hostilities, Bakhmut was destroyed by more than 60%.