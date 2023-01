In 9 months of 2022, notaries certified 224,000 real estate agreements, which is 2.7 times less than last year (in the corresponding period of 2021, notaries recorded 598,000 agreements).

This is stated in a message on the website of the Opendatabot service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the situation has improved somewhat in the third quarter, but 2022 is still a bad year for the real estate market.

"The vast majority of these agreements relate to the purchase and sale of apartments and residential buildings (28%) and land plots or shares (38%). For comparison: in 2021, the share of agreements for the purchase and sale of apartments and residential buildings was 36%, and land plots and shares - 31% of the total number of certified agreements. Purchases of apartments and residential buildings fell by almost 3.5 times in 2022: from 218,000 to 63,000 agreements. The second quarter of 2022 turned out to be a failure. From April to May, only 9,400 agreements," the message reads.

According to the report, the situation with the purchase and sale of land plots and shares is somewhat better, in particular, the number of agreements for 2022 has only halved.

"If 183,000 agreements were certified in the three quarters of last year, then this year - only 85,000. In the second quarter, the most unsuccessful for the real estate market, the number of agreements fell to 11,000. Only the share of agreements certified by private notaries remains stable - 94% of the total number of agreements," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the sale of real estate by individuals has decreased 4.6 times.