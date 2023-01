Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the Turkish leader suggested that Putin unilaterally stop fighting in Ukraine.

The Turkish agency Anadolu reported this.

Erdogan recalled the previously achieved positive results: a grain agreement, a large-scale exchange of prisoners and negotiations on the formation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Erdogan reportedly called on Putin to back up calls for peace with a "unilateral cessation of hostilities and a just settlement of differences."

On the eve of this conversation, it was reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to speak with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite the "withdrawal" of Russia from the grain agreement, in two days 17 ships passed along the "grain corridor" in both directions, of which two went to Ukrainian ports for loading.

On October 31, 12 vessels with agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe.