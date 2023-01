The Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra returned to the state from the use of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Commission for the acceptance and transfer of the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to the state completed its work. The lease agreement for two religious buildings located on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve has expired," the message reads.

It is noted that the commission began its work on January 2 of this year and was engaged in the inventory of property, as well as drawing up a report of technical inspection of two buildings. In addition, the work of the commission provided a comprehensive description of the property of the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church, the condition of iconostases and icons, other property that cannot be separated from religious buildings (for example, the Royal Gate, chandeliers) in order to return it to the balance-keeper.

The commission included representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the National Reserve, the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra/Men's Monastery/Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and the Miller law firm.

"Since 1990, the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra has been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Refectory Church is an architectural monument of national importance, so it is very important to follow the procedure for the protection and preservation of monuments of cultural heritage. The Ukrainian shrine should serve all to the Ukrainian people, we will adhere to this principle in the future. I thank the members of the commission for their quick and efficient work in the interests of the state," said Oleksandr Tkachenko, Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

At the same time, it is noted that at the last meeting of the commission on January 5, Metropolitan Pavlo, who was supposed to sign the Act of return of the buildings from the UOC, did not appear.

"However, the refusal to sign this is not an obstacle to the return of state property. The absence of Metropolitan Pavlo was recorded by the members of the Commission, and the Act itself, signed by the Reserve, was sent to the other party for perusal," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, Ukrainian News Agency was informed by the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra that the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra have been closed since January 1 in connection with the work of the commission for the eviction of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, announced that he will hold a Christmas service on January 7, 2023 in the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy recommended not to extend the lease of two churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with the UOC (MP).

Metropolitan Pavlo, the vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take away from the UOC (MP) the churches on the territory of the Lavra.

The term of lease of the Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church expired on December 31, 2022.

The owner of these temples is the state in the form of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra reserve, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Culture.